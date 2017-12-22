Molly's Kids Christmas Party on Morning Break

This morning was a special morning here at WBTV. We had our annual #MollysKids Christmas Party, live on TV during “Morning Break”.

Twelve kids we have followed throughout the year came, representing the over 150 kids Molly Grantham has written about, and whose stories we all follow.

Their families and siblings and some grandparents were all here. We had tons of surprises planned.

Face painting, balloon twisting, baking cookies and two special guests: The one and only, Mr and Mrs. Claus.

These kids, all these kids, have overcome major uphill medical battles. This was a day to celebrate THEM.

Thanks to Chanda Pope who volunteered her photography talents to take family portraits and document the day, and Signa Curry with Illusions and Confusions Entertainment who donated all the entertainment.

Mostly, thanks to all the families who reach out and let us tell their kids’ stories every year.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

