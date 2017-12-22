Pedestrian struck, seriously injured near uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was injured after being struck near uptown Charlotte Friday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and Central Avenue.

The person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on what happened in this incident.

No further information has been released.

