Firefighter seriously injured after fire destroys house in Gastonia

A firefighter was injured after flames engulfed a house in Gastonia Friday night.

According to the Gaston County Fire Marshall, the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Sugarcane Lane around 8:50 a.m.

Reports stated the firefighter fell through a floor into a crawl space that was well involved in fire. He was quickly removed from the hole by other firefighters and removed from the home.

The firefighter from New Hope Fire Department was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, including second-degree burns to the leg.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

