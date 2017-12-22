NASCAR Hall of Fame: Breakfast with Santa and Undeck the Hall

WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month.

This month it's all about the holidays. We spent Saturday morning at The Hall and got a chance to have breakfast with Santa, which will be happening again on Saturday, December 23.

Breakfast with Santa at the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an annual tradition to that allows families to celebrate the holiday season with arts and crafts, ice skating on the Plaza and, of course, meeting St. Nick himself over breakfast.

The festivities last for two hours and you're even greated by The NASCAR Hall of Fame mascot, Champ the Cheetah.

Tickets to the NASCAR Hall of FameBreakfast with Santa are $25 per adult and $22 per child between 2 and 10 years of age. Children under 2 are free.

We also got a sneak peak at Undeck the Hall!

This event is held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame each year on the day after Christmas, and fans are each permitted to select a gift off one of the many trees decorated with NASCAR themed items like autographed souvenirs, die-cast cars, race tickets, and sheet metal.

Admission to the event is free with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

For more information on Breakfast with Santa and Undeck the Hall visit nascarhall.com.

