Panther fans weigh in on possible move from Bank of America Stadium

As work crews at Bank of America Stadium spruced up the surroundings ahead of Sunday's Panthers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans at the team store expressed concern over developments that have happened in recent days.

It started a week ago last Friday with allegations of sexual harassment and racial insults against team owner Jerry Richardson .

Shortly after it was announced an investigation was underway into those allegations, Richardson said he was selling the team.

Regarding leaving Center City, one fan told us, " There's lots of walking and restaurants and things right here in the middle of to be able to take advantage on game day."

Conversations designed to keeping the team in the Queen City was the goal of a closed door meeting at the Charlotte Chamber.

It involved uptown power brokers that included Chamber President Bob Morgan, Tom Murray of the CRVA, Michael Smith of Center City Partners, City Manager Marcus Jones and Mayor Vi Lyles.

Regarding the state of the team, the Mayor provided a statement to WBTV that reads in part.

"It's been great for our city as well as our region and state to have the NFL here. and we look forward to continuing a great season and great relationship".

On Thursday, Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates said he's putting a group of investors together and expects strong competition.

"I'm sure you're going to have folks coming out of the wood work trying to buy a football team," Sabates said."It's a very small club its only 32 of them."

Regardless if the team stays uptown or finds a new place to play, fans say keep Panthers close by.

One patron leaving the the team store told WBTV, "It concerns us with the new owner that may want to relocate the team."

Sabates isn't the only person putting together an ownership group. Performer Sean Combs has expressed an interest and local entrepreneur Arthur Wiley tells WBTV he's putting an organization together that involves several former Panthers as potential buyers.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.