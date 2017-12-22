Multiple injuries reported after pin-in car crash in south Charlotte

Multiple people were injured after a pin-in car crash in south Charlotte Friday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of Elm Lane and Pineville-Matthews Road/Highway 51.

Medic says that multiple patients were transported to the hospital in this crash. There is no word on an exact number.

There's no word on the severity of injuries or what led to the crash.

Traffic appears to be blocked in one direction near this crash. It is unclear which street is blocked.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.