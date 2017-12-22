More than 80 services restored after Mecklenburg County ransomware attack

More than 80 services are back up and running as the recovery process continues after the ransomware attack against Mecklenburg County's computer systems.

It’s been less than a month since the county’s online systems and applications were compromised in the attack that left many services frozen.

The county is pleased to report that more than 80 internal and public-facing online systems and services have been restored and are operational.

Online payment service has been restored for gross receipts taxes. Both property taxes and gross receipts taxes can be paid online by visiting www.MeckNC.gov/paytax instead of mailing or paying in person.

Public Web Access to the property tax system has been restored. This allows the public to view tax bills without calling for assistance. The public is encouraged to visit www.MeckNC.gov/taxes and use the Property Tax System link instead of calling in.

Code Enforcement’s Electronic Plan Management System and WebPermit/Outrider, which includes the contractor's dashboard, Homeowner Internet Permitting and Trade Internet Permitting are working.

Polaris and other critical GIS applications are operational.

Park and Rec’s online registration and reservation system is working.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library reports its systems

Real Estate Lookup which links to tax assessment information has been restored. This allows the public to view tax appraisal data without calling for assistance. The public is encouraged to visit www.MeckNC.gov/taxes and use the Real Estate Lookup link instead of calling in.

Customers are reminded that the attack does not affect the state mandated Jan. 5, 2018 deadline for payment of personal property and real estate taxes.

Multiple other systems are still being tested and should be restored soon.

For more information on the ransomware recovery effort, visit mecknc.gov.

