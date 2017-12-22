Body found in Gastonia neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a neighborhood in Gastonia Friday afternoon.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened in an undeveloped area near Gastonia.

Police say a resident of the Mallard Creek neighborhood found the body on the roadside near Crowders Creek Road.

The victim has not been identified and there's no word on arrests or persons of interest.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

Anyone with possible information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

