Police: Men from Charlotte-area music group wanted for bank fraud

Two men in a Charlotte-area music group are wanted for bank fraud.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 22-year-old Jeffrey Monteith, and 23-year-old Quadarios Thomas have warrants for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The men are members or associates of the Charlotte-area group known as Free Bandz Gang or “FBG,” CMPD says.

According to the Department of Justice’s indictment, FBG members identify themselves through Facebook groups, social media hashtags, tattoos, and clothing that includes FBG iconography.

The indictment further alleges that FBG members use social media to raise their profile by posting music videos and images on YouTube and Facebook that depict the members with guns, large quantities of cash, jewelry and automobiles.

The indictment alleges that members of FBG, including the defendants, financed their lavish lifestyles by engaging in fraud.

CMPD has arrested seven of the nine suspects but the last two are still outstanding.

Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Any information to given Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of these two individuals is eligible for a cash reward.

