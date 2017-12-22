88-year-old woman robbed of purse at Aldi, robber said he had a gun

An 88-year-old woman was the victim of a robbery in the parking lot of Aldi off Faith Road on Friday.

According to the report, the woman had just parked her car when she was approached by a white man. The man demanded her purse and threatened her with gun, though he did not display the gun.

After grabbing the purse, the man got into a 1989-2004 model green Saturn. That car was being driven by another white man. The two drove off towards Faith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

