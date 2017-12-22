Two injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Griffith Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say while they were on scene investigating, officers received information that there was a second victim nearby. He was found inside an apartment.

That person was transported by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, but has since been released.

According to police, both victims were talking at the front door to one of the apartments when a person fired one bullet from a gun. This bullet ended up striking both victims when it passed through the first victim and then hit the second.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

