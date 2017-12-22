Deadly crash causes heavy backups on I-77 NB near Exit 19 - | WBTV Charlotte

Deadly crash causes heavy backups on I-77 NB near Exit 19

(Source: DOT) (Source: DOT)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A deadly crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 19 Friday afternoon. 

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m.

Medic says at least one person is dead in the crash.

There's no word what caused the crash or how many people were involved. 

