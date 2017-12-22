Source: Charlotte officers to receive NARCAN in event of Fentanyl, opioid exposure

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are set to roll out NARCAN to their officers, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose, according to a source.

An email reportedly sent to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department claims the product will be accessible by covert investigations and employees in CSS and the Crime Lab in the event of an exposure to Fentanyl or other dangerous opioids.

Officers assigned to patrol CRU, Vice and Narcotics detectives, all K9 and CSS techs will allegedly be issued a dose of NARCAN. Supervisors in each division and each patrol division and SIB unit will also have doses available.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is far more potent than heroin.

Employees that work in the Property and Evidence Bureau and Crime Lab will also have access to NARCAN, sources say.

Officers will have to undergo training before getting their supply.

