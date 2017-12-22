Uber says this is the top destination in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith/Charlotte Observer) - Did you Uber to EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte this year? Turns out it was a popular location for Charlotteans.

The entertainment and nightlife hub was the top Uber destination in Charlotte for 2017.

The popular ride-sharing app looked back at where people traveled by Uber the most in 2017, and released a list of the top destinations in each state. Airports and major transit stations were excluded from the list.

In Charlotte, the list of top 10 Uber destinations is mostly comprised of bars and hotels in and around uptown Charlotte. Bank of America Stadium cracks the bottom of the list. PNC Music Pavilion, the outdoor northeast Charlotte music venue, is also on the list.

Across the country, people used Uber the most at 11 p.m. Saturdays, according to an Uber spokesperson. The busiest day for Uber was Oct. 28, the Saturday before Halloween.

The top 10 most popular destinations for Uber in Charlotte in 2017 were: