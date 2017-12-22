Men face multiple drug charges in Rowan County traffic stop

Two men face multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Rowan County Thursday.

Deputies say they noticed two men, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Setzer and 18-year-old Zadrian Smith, sitting in a white Mercedes in the median on Barringer Road at Highway 70. Both men appeared to be "passed out," deputies say.

The men reportedly took off, initiating a short chase. The chase continued onto Sherills Ford, reaching speeds of 70 mph. The car was eventually stopped with stop sticks and Smith and Setzer were arrested.

Deputies say they found marijuana, heroin, meth, suboxone, money, baggies, and scales in the car. Setzer was charged with DWI, felony speeding to elude, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple driving charges.

Smith was charged with possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Setzer was given a $50,000 bond and Smith received a $3,500 bond.

