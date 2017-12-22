Deputies: Man turns himself in, facing murder charge in deadly Lancaster shooting

A man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Lancaster County Thursday night.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1133 Faile Street in Lancaster.

Witnesses told deputies that 28-year-old Dequavis Laquail Blackmon allegedly fired multiple shots at the vehicle that James was in. Deputies say James then reportedly rolled out of the car and began running down Threatt Street, but Blackmon allegedly kept shooting at him.

A short time later, EMS arrived and found James injured in the backyard of a home on Threatt Street, deputies say. The sheriff's office said EMS began treating James but he died.

An autopsy is being performed on James Friday.

Deputies say Blackmon reportedly turned himself in to the sheriff's office Friday morning. He was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center and will face the charges of murder and possessing a firearm during a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. James. This is supposed to be a reflective and happy time of the year, but this senseless act undoubtedly has turned the world upside down for these folks. We are thankful Blackmon was taken into custody today without the necessity of a protracted search for him.”

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you can call Crime Stoppers at 803-283-3388.

