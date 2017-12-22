One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person has serious injuries following a wreck in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on West Arrowood Road at Interstate 77. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Several lanes on the highway were shut down following the wreck. It is unclear what caused the crash. 

No other details were released. 

