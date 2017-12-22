Woman killed in Rowan County house fire ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman killed in Rowan County house fire ID'd

(David Beaver | WBTV) (David Beaver | WBTV)
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A woman who was killed in a house fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening has been identified. 

The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road in China Grove.  Officials say smoke was showing when they got to the scene. 

On Friday, officials said 78-year-old Carolyn Adams Morrow was the woman killed in the incident. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

