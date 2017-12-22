Woman killed in Rowan County house fire ID'd

A woman who was killed in a house fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening has been identified.

The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road in China Grove. Officials say smoke was showing when they got to the scene.

On Friday, officials said 78-year-old Carolyn Adams Morrow was the woman killed in the incident.

PREVIOUS: Woman found dead in house fire in Rowan Co.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.