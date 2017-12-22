Wanted SC man charged in Iredell County break-in

A fugitive who was wanted in South Carolina was arrested in connection with a break-in that occurred at a business in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a business on Campground Road in Statesville was broken into around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies said the front door had been broken. A cash register and several cigarettes were stolen from the business, deputies said.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and identified a man who with a red two-door Pontiac Grand Am as the robber. The sheriff's office says similar incidents occurred in Mooresville during the same time.

On Tuesday, deputies spotted the wanted vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said 44-years-old James William Edwards, of Lexington, S.C., was identified as the suspect in the break-in and had an outstanding fugitive warrant in South Carolina.

Edwards was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was given a $410,000 secured bond.

Deputies say Edwards also faces charges in Rowan, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.

