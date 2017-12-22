Driver killed in rollover York County crash ID'd

A 36-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in York County Friday morning has been identified.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly wreck occurred on South Carolina Highway 5 near Rock Hill just before 1 a.m. Troopers say Christopher Wayne Smith was heading north when he reportedly drove off the road, struck a culvert, hit a pole and a sign. Highway Patrol said Smith's vehicle overturned during the incident.

Smith died on scene, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Troopers said Smith was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

