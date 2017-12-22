Caldwell Co. Schools spokeswoman defends decision to continue teacher's employment

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - A spokeswoman for Caldwell County Schools says the district had no reason to terminate a teacher after seven middle school-aged girls accused the teacher of inappropriately touching them in 2015.

Justin Biggs was indicted earlier this month of five counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Two of the charges stem from reports made by seven female students to police that Biggs inappropriately touched them while he was a teacher at Granite Falls Middle School.

The other three charges stem from new reports made in September and October of this year by students at William Lenoir Middle School.

School administrators moved Biggs from Granite Falls Middle School to William Lenoir Middle School in the fall of 2015, after the first set of students reported him for inappropriate touching.

The school district has said they found Biggs' behavior after the 2015 reports to be childish and immature but not criminal.

In an interview with WBTV, school spokeswoman Libby Brown further defended the district's decision to continue employing Biggs after the 2015 reports.

Brown said law enforcement had not pressed any charges stemming from the reports and that nobody told the school he was a threat to students.

Biggs was allowed to resign in November after being placed on leave following the latest reports from four students at William Lenoir Middle School.

Biggs has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $150,000 bond.

At the conclusion of her interview with WBTV, Brown, the school spokeswoman, said she thought Biggs would be cleared in court of any wrongdoing.

