Boys shot while sleeping doing well, 'brave and strong,' mother says

Two children shot while they were sleeping in an apartment in west Charlotte Thursday morning are doing well.

An 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were injured when the shooter reportedly shot between eight to 10 rounds through a window located at the back of the apartment, police say. The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.

Both boys had surgery Thursday.The boys' mother, Tamaker Thompson, says the boys are doing well and "are brave and strong."

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Little Rock Apartments in the 5700 block of Leake Street. Police believe the apartment was targeted and was "intentionally shot into" but the gunman apparently went to the wrong place.

CMPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Chief Kerr Putney said a "good family" is hurting today and that "Charlotte is better than this."

The Chief says if you go by statistics - the shooter is probably male - so he had some words for him.

"He needs to man up. He needs to own what he's done and the consequences," Chief Putney said.

Police also asked witnesses who have information to step forward and help solve the case. that can lead.

"Nothing worse can happen to a family during this holiday season as something senseless as this" Chief Putney said.

The two kids, Darryl Ervin, Jr and Jeremaiah Ervin were scheduled to received Christmas presents Thursday morning from CMPD's Explorer's program. They were in the hospital when officers arrived.

Chief Putney says the boys will still get their gifts from CMPD, and that the Mayor also contributed for the entire family.

For Tamaker Thompson, the children's mother, it's been a long, terrifying day that started during the overnight hours.

She says she and her kids were asleep.

"And all I heard was pow pow pow and I thought it was a firecracker," Thompson told WBTV. "So my two they started crying and they started hollering so there were coming in my room and when they were coming in my room I was letting them know it was alright. It’ll be okay."

Thompson, speaking to WBTV on the phone from CMC Main where her sons were awaiting surgery, said she quickly realized it wasn't alright.

"My 11 year old made it to my bed first and I touched him and he was all wet so I hurried up and turned on my light and he was covered all in blood," Thompson said. My 9 yr old was covered too so by that time I picked up my phone and I called 911."

Thompson says she told the dispatcher that "both of my kids are bleeding real bad and I don’t know what happened."

11-year-old son Darryl has four wounds and 9-year-old Jeremaiah was struck once, Thompson said.

Thompson says she lives in the apartment with her three children and 4-year-old grandson. No one else in the apartment were injured in the incident.

She says that no other adults live in the apartment and doesn't know why her apartment was targeted. She believes the gunman may have shot into the wrong apartment.

Thompson says she's lived at the complex since 2010 and never had any problems with anyone.

She's wondering why her apartment was targeted.

"Police and all that have never been came to my apartment," she said. "Now all of a sudden somebody wants to shoot through my window and injure both of my kids – yeah that’s a big question I’m asking myself."

No one has been arrested.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

