Four people injured in west Charlotte car crash

Multiple injuries are reported after a car crash in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley Road and Scott Futrell.

MEDIC says three people were seriously injured and one person has non-life threatening injuries.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash is under investigation.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

No further information has been reported at this time.

