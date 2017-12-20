One person treated in Catawba Co. fire - | WBTV Charlotte

One person treated in Catawba Co. fire

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC -

Firefighters responded to a fire in Catawba County Wednesday evening.

The fire started at a mobile home in the 1100 block of East Ridge Drive. 

According to officials, several people were inside the home when the fire started. 

One person was treated for smoke inhalation. No additional injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what caused this fire. 

