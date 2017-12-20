Uniforms by Cam

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train tonight in Salisbury. It was delayed pulling into Charlotte by 90 minutes. Amtrak sent out a news release calling that person, “a trespasser.” Information is limited on why that person was on the tracks.
Tonight, reporter Alex Giles is talking to the family of a man who got shot in the back at a local rest stop restroom. His alleged shooter and accomplice were just caught by police. He remains paralyzed two years afterward.
A Charlotte man says his ailing mother who has stage four cancer, mailed Christmas gifts to him ahead of her visit. But a porch pirate swiped the boxes she sent. He says it contained sentimental items and nothing of real value. Reporter Amanda Foster tells us neighbors are now pitching in to help replace his keepsakes.
Cam Newton is known for his unusual outfits he wears after football games. Cam the creator has designed hockey uniforms for the Charlotte Checkers to don tomorrow night. It’s a one-time use. Afterward, they will be auctioned off to help support Cam’s charity foundation. We’ll show you what they look like at 11:00.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
When Terrell Thomas was convicted of attempted murder and assault with intent to kill in a Cabarrus County court Tuesday, a chapter in Greg McKee’s life came to a close. McKee was shot at a rest area off of I-85 in Cabarrus County in November of 2015.More >>
NASCAR team owner and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Richard Childress shot at three masked men who broke into his home in North Carolina on Sunday night, media outlets reported.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a building in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Zane Crampen’s mom has always made Christmas special, even when the family had nothing and picking out sentimental gifts for each family member. “She’s always done small things like that, has always tried to make Christmas as special as she can.”More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexander County man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. David Raymond Brown, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 16 South in Taylorsville.More >>
