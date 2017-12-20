Uniforms by Cam

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train tonight in Salisbury. It was delayed pulling into Charlotte by 90 minutes. Amtrak sent out a news release calling that person, “a trespasser.” Information is limited on why that person was on the tracks.

Tonight, reporter Alex Giles is talking to the family of a man who got shot in the back at a local rest stop restroom. His alleged shooter and accomplice were just caught by police. He remains paralyzed two years afterward.

A Charlotte man says his ailing mother who has stage four cancer, mailed Christmas gifts to him ahead of her visit. But a porch pirate swiped the boxes she sent. He says it contained sentimental items and nothing of real value. Reporter Amanda Foster tells us neighbors are now pitching in to help replace his keepsakes.

Cam Newton is known for his unusual outfits he wears after football games. Cam the creator has designed hockey uniforms for the Charlotte Checkers to don tomorrow night. It’s a one-time use. Afterward, they will be auctioned off to help support Cam’s charity foundation. We’ll show you what they look like at 11:00.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!