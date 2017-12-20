Silver Alert issued for missing Alexander Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexander County man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

David Raymond Brown, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 16 South in Taylorsville.

He is described as a 5'8" white man with blonde colored hair and blue eyes. Brown weighs 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 828-632-2911.

