Crime Stoppers: Man hits same business twice, doesn't get a dime

When Terrell Thomas was convicted of attempted murder and assault with intent to kill in a Cabarrus County court Tuesday, a chapter in Greg McKee’s life came to a close. McKee was shot at a rest area off of I-85 in Cabarrus County in November of 2015.More >>
NASCAR team owner and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Richard Childress shot at three masked men who broke into his home in North Carolina on Sunday night, media outlets reported.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a building in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Zane Crampen’s mom has always made Christmas special, even when the family had nothing and picking out sentimental gifts for each family member. “She’s always done small things like that, has always tried to make Christmas as special as she can.”More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexander County man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. David Raymond Brown, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 16 South in Taylorsville.More >>
