Person struck and killed by train in Salisbury

A man was struck and killed by a train in Salisbury on Wednesday night.

It happened at 5:55 p.m. pm near Harrison Street.

The man's body was found by railroad workers after the train had come to a stop near Military Avenue in front of the old Cone Mills plant.

The unidentified man was hit by a northbound passenger train, according to police. The train was The Piedmont, on the way from Charlotte to Raleigh.

The train was delayed approximately one hour and 20 minutes while local authorities investigated, a report stated.

Police are working to identify the victim.

