Person struck and killed by train in Salisbury

A man was struck and killed by a train in Salisbury on Wednesday night. It happened just after 6:00 pm near Harrison Street.More >>
A man was struck and killed by a train in Salisbury on Wednesday night. It happened just after 6:00 pm near Harrison Street.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexander County man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. David Raymond Brown, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 16 South in Taylorsville.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Alexander County man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. David Raymond Brown, 68, was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 16 South in Taylorsville.More >>
Detective Miller believes he must have had prior knowledge about the safe in the back. We don't have video once he goes in, but the detective explained what happened.More >>
Detective Miller believes he must have had prior knowledge about the safe in the back. We don't have video once he goes in, but the detective explained what happened.More >>
Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value. Commissioners Jim Puckett and Matthew Ridenhour believe that is a lot of money for the county to foot the bill alone.More >>
Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value.More >>
County Manager Dena Diorio’s plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city’s minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.More >>
County Manager Dena Diorio’s plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city’s minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.More >>