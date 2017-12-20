Deputies: Man intentionally set fire in home

One man was arrested in connection with a house fire in Union County Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred in the 5200 block of Old Monroe Road in Indian Trial. Upon arrival, officials say several people were outside of the home and flames and smoke could be seen coming from the house.

It was determined after an investigation that the fire was intentionally set. Reports stated the fire was likely motivated by an argument between Joshua Hargett and his father.

Officials charged with Hargett with first degree arson.

