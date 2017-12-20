CMPD waiting on details regarding federal task force

This year's numbers reveal that Charlotte has seen a spike in homicides.

Fighting back against violent crime brings the promise of fresh resources backed by the federal government.

CMPD's Rob Tufano is among those waiting for the final details of resources to come to the city.

"It's my understanding that we're going to be devoting resources and staffing along with our federal, state, and local partners," Tufano told reporters.

On Tuesday, Jeff Sessions continued his tour of cities promoting the Department of Justice initiative reducing violent crime in local communities.

"These are not just numbers. They are moms and dads and daughters and spouses," Sessions said during his Charlotte visit.

Robert Dawkins who heads up Safe Coalition NC is among those sounding the rallying cry for a homicide task force, but he's critical of the new federal initiative saying its not enough community engagement.

"We know there are root causes. We know that there's things like housing.There's root causes on violence. There's something bigger too. There's the way people deal with conflict," he said.

While conflict resolution reduces violence, Tufano is among those questioning when will this effort hit the streets.

"The primary focus of the violent crime task force will be violent offenders and robbery suspects," Tufano said.

Previous task forces have involved agents of the FBI, ATF and US Marshalls.

