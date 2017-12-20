Five ATVs meant to be Christmas gifts stolen from dealership - | WBTV Charlotte

Five ATVs meant to be Christmas gifts stolen from dealership

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

The owner of Carolina Carz in Rock Hill is trying to find out who stole five ATVs that were already purchased by customers for Christmas.

Eddie Simmons says Monday morning one of his employees called him to ask if anyone had picked up their four-wheelers. Simmons says they hadn’t and that’s when he realized the four-wheelers were gone.

You can see in the video surveillance footage someone’s hand slip inside the garage and shut the lights off. The person is seen walking into the garage, but the actual taking of the four-wheelers could not be seen without the light.

“I think they’re cold-hearted, because they know these were supposed to be going to kids for Christmas,” Simmons said.

Simmons says all of the customers who bought the ATV’s for $700 to $1,100 did not want their money back and still wanted the ATVs. Now, Simmons is trying to find a warehouse that is not sold out of the smaller sized four-wheelers.

As he finds new ATVs and covers the cost of the stolen ones he is hoping someone in the community may recognize the suspects or the cars they were seen in.

Surveillance shows a silver or gold 2000-2004 Chevy Silverado in the parking lot the night of the thefts. A 2011-2015 white or silver Ford Explorer was also seen the night of the thefts.

Simmons says a cash reward will be offered to anyone who provides police information that could lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  Mecklenburg County leaders are looking for partners to renovate Memorial Stadium

    Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value. Commissioners Jim Puckett and Matthew Ridenhour believe that is a lot of money for the county to foot the bill alone.

  Here is Mecklenburg County's plan for a new venue to replace Memorial Stadium

    This is Mecklenburg County’s proposal for a more expensive, 12,000-seat soccer stadium in Elizabeth, on the site of Memorial Stadium. (Mecklenburg County)This is Mecklenburg County’s proposal for a more expensive, 12,000-seat soccer stadium in Elizabeth, on the site of Memorial Stadium. (Mecklenburg County)

    County Manager Dena Diorio's plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city's minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.

  Local group 'moving pretty fast' to keep Panthers in Charlotte

    Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates says the Panthers need an NFL venue comparable to the just-opened Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates says the Panthers need an NFL venue comparable to the just-opened Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

    Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl counted himself among others who "want very much to keep the Panthers here. So there's certainly a lot of different people working on it."

