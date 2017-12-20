Five ATVs meant to be Christmas gifts stolen from dealership

The owner of Carolina Carz in Rock Hill is trying to find out who stole five ATVs that were already purchased by customers for Christmas.

Eddie Simmons says Monday morning one of his employees called him to ask if anyone had picked up their four-wheelers. Simmons says they hadn’t and that’s when he realized the four-wheelers were gone.

You can see in the video surveillance footage someone’s hand slip inside the garage and shut the lights off. The person is seen walking into the garage, but the actual taking of the four-wheelers could not be seen without the light.

“I think they’re cold-hearted, because they know these were supposed to be going to kids for Christmas,” Simmons said.

Simmons says all of the customers who bought the ATV’s for $700 to $1,100 did not want their money back and still wanted the ATVs. Now, Simmons is trying to find a warehouse that is not sold out of the smaller sized four-wheelers.

As he finds new ATVs and covers the cost of the stolen ones he is hoping someone in the community may recognize the suspects or the cars they were seen in.

Surveillance shows a silver or gold 2000-2004 Chevy Silverado in the parking lot the night of the thefts. A 2011-2015 white or silver Ford Explorer was also seen the night of the thefts.

Simmons says a cash reward will be offered to anyone who provides police information that could lead to an arrest.

