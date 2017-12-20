CMPD: Car lost control, hit building in southeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD: Car lost control, hit building in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A vehicle crashed into a building in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash occurred in the 5200 block of Monroe Road in Matthews. 

Officials say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time. 

