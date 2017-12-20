CMPD: Car lost control and hit building

A man was struck and killed by a train in Salisbury on Wednesday night. It happened just after 6:00 pm near Harrison Street.More >>
Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value. Commissioners Jim Puckett and Matthew Ridenhour believe that is a lot of money for the county to foot the bill alone.
County Manager Dena Diorio's plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city's minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.
Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl counted himself among others who "want very much to keep the Panthers here. So there's certainly a lot of different people working on it."
If you hate cats, it might not be the first place on your list of new places to visit. Although, cat enthusiasts suggest maybe spending a little "one on one" time with the fur babies at Mac Tabby Cat Café, might change your tune.
