Officials investigating fatal crash in York Co.

One person died during a car crash in York County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Parham Road and Hwy 55 in Clover.

Officials say Jake Peterson died at the scene after being hit by an oncoming car.

Officials are investigating the crash and awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

No further information has been released.

