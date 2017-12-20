Child pornographer sentenced to 25 years prison - | WBTV Charlotte

Child pornographer sentenced to 25 years prison

(Rowan Sheriff's Office) (Rowan Sheriff's Office)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte man who was investigated by the Rowan Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security for producing child pornography has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the Department Of Justice.

Stephen Paul Aydelotte, 48, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty on September 14, 2017, to one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced by United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. to 25 years imprisonment followed by lifetime supervised release. 

Aydelotte was previously convicted in Utah of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and twice failing to register as a sex offender, and in North Carolina of failing to register as a sex offender.

In February 2017, Aydelotte alerted authorities that, while living in High Point, North Carolina in 2012, he took photographs of himself sexually exploiting a prepubescent minor. Investigators where then able to recover the photographs from Aydelotte's phone.

Aydelotte also admitted to sexually molesting two minor girls in Utah in 1989.

According to the press release, the United States recommended, and Aydelotte received, a degree of leniency in his sentence because Aydelotte voluntarily disclosed his criminal conduct, which otherwise would have not likely come to light, according to the press release.

Both Homeland Security and the Rowan Sheriff's Office are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mecklenburg County leaders are looking for partners to renovate Memorial Stadium

    Mecklenburg County leaders are looking for partners to renovate Memorial Stadium

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-21 00:32:09 GMT

    Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value. Commissioners Jim Puckett and Matthew Ridenhour believe that is a lot of money for the county to foot the bill alone.

    More >>

    Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to spend up to $31.7 million to renovate Memorial Stadium. The goals of the project would be to create a great place and strengthen the neighborhood and provide recreational and entertainment value. 

    More >>

  • Here is Mecklenburg County’s plan for a new venue to replace Memorial Stadium

    Here is Mecklenburg County’s plan for a new venue to replace Memorial Stadium

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-21 00:30:33 GMT
    This is Mecklenburg County’s proposal for a more expensive, 12,000-seat soccer stadium in Elizabeth, on the site of Memorial Stadium. (Mecklenburg County)This is Mecklenburg County’s proposal for a more expensive, 12,000-seat soccer stadium in Elizabeth, on the site of Memorial Stadium. (Mecklenburg County)

    County Manager Dena Diorio’s plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city’s minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.

    More >>

    County Manager Dena Diorio’s plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city’s minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.

    More >>

  • Local group ‘moving pretty fast’ to keep Panthers in Charlotte

    Local group ‘moving pretty fast’ to keep Panthers in Charlotte

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-21 00:10:04 GMT
    Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates says the Panthers need an NFL venue comparable to the just-opened Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates says the Panthers need an NFL venue comparable to the just-opened Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

    Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl counted himself among others who “want very much to keep the Panthers here. So there’s certainly a lot of different people working on it.”

    More >>

    Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl counted himself among others who “want very much to keep the Panthers here. So there’s certainly a lot of different people working on it.”

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly