Facebook to roll out tools for facial recognition management

(Source: pixabay) (Source: pixabay)

Facebook is rolling out a new facial recognition feature so you can see photos of you that others have posted, even if they haven't "tagged" your name on them.

If you don't like what you see, you can ask the poster to take it down or leave yourself untagged. You can also flag it to Facebook for violation of community standards.

The move is an expansion of an existing policy that allows you to untag yourself from photos that others have tagged.

The company is also adding such auto-tags to a service that lets blind people hear who is in photos.

The update to settings goes live on Tuesday.

