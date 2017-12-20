Molly's Kids: Travis Anderson out of hospital, still recovering - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: Travis Anderson out of hospital, still recovering from Thanksgiving Day transplant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Early morning email about TJ Anderson - Charlotte 5-year-old who had a liver transplant Thanksgiving Day in Pittsburgh. He's out of the hospital and living in the Ronald McDonald House there. This picture was right before he was moved:

His dad, Travis, came home weeks ago to work. He returns to Philadelphia tomorrow for Christmas. He says doctors are a little concerned about TJ's liver enzyme numbers, but overall, his son is doing well. He really likes it when his mom brings mac and cheese from LongHorn.

Lots of love for TJ. Wanted to share the quick update.

#MollysKids       

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

