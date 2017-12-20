Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Burnt Honey & Thyme from Stoke Charlotte

-
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
Ingredients:
- 4-6 medium sweet potatoes
- 1-2 cups apple juice
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 bunch of fresh thyme, leaves picked (should yield about 1 Tbsp of leaves)
- Aleppo Chile flakes
- Sea salt, large flake (like Maldon)
- 1 lemon “cheek” (cut vertically so that there are no seeds)
Directions:
- Peel the sweet potatoes. Next, using a very sharp knife, cut the sweet potatoes in the hassleback style: slice the sweet potatoes across, but don’t cut all the way through the bottom. Cut in 1/2 inch increments all the way down the potato, but not cutting through in order to keep them whole.
- Place the sweet potatoes in a high-walled dish in which they’ll fit snuggly without a ton of wiggle room. Pour the apple juice in until it comes 1/4-1/3 of the way up the potatoes. Scatter the brown sugar over the potatoes, cube the butter up and scatter around the dish, and sprinkle with a little kosher table salt. Cover the pan tightly with foil. Roast in a 375 degree oven for 45 minutes or until cooked through but not mushy.
- While the potatoes are in the oven, place the honey in a small saucepan over low heat and cook until it’s dark amber. The sugars will have caramelized and taken on a deep, nutty flavor. Be careful: it will be extremely hot!
- When potatoes are done, remove them from the pan and place on a sheet tray. Tip any juices in the bottom of the roasting pan into the burnt honey, whisking to combine. It should be very thick, almost like a caramel.
- Turn your broiler on. Spoon or brush the burnt honey caramel over the sweet potatoes and place under the broiler. Watch the potatoes because they will burn easily. You want them to just start to char on the edges, and take on an awesome golden brown glaze. Garnish by sprinkling over the thyme leaves, a pinch of Aleppo Chile flakes, and a pinch of sea salt. Squeeze the lemon over the glazed potatoes and serve.