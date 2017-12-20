Man charged in deadly Gaston County wreck

A 22-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly wreck that occurred in Gastonia Friday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Redbud Drive and East Hudson Boulevard. Police say 50-year-old Eddie Shook, of Dallas, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and was about to turn left onto Redbud Drive when he was reportedly struck by Jadiel Gonzalez-Padron.

Gonzalez-Padron was driving a 1996 Ford F350 and was heading south on Redbud Drive when he reportedly struck Shook, officers say.

Shook was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died, police say. Police say a passenger in Shook's vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police said Jadiel Gonzalez-Padron was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle. Police did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you can call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.