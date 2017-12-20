Four people displaced after house fire in south Charlotte

Four people were displaced after a house fire in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 12 p.m. on the 6200 block of Ingleside Drive, off of Archdale Drive near South Boulevard. Officials say the blaze started in the kitchen when food was left on the stove.

Three adults and one child were displaced due to the fire.

Firefighters said the fire did about $25,000 in damage.

