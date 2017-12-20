Gaston County shelter posts heart-wrenching video of only cat who hasn't been adopted

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement posted a Facebook video Wednesday morning of a room full of empty cages, except for one.

All other adoptable cats in the facility have found homes, except for lonely Meko.

They included this with their post:

"While we’re thrilled with the fact that have so few cats at the shelter, our sweet Meko isn’t sure why he’s the only one here. He would love to spend his holidays with a new family rather than alone in the shelter. Meko is available for adoption. His adoption fee is $75 and includes exam, FeLV/FIV test, Neuter, vaccines and county tag. For an additional $10, he can be microchipped. Call us at 704-922-8677 with any additional questions or comment here!"

If you're interested in giving Meko a home for the holidays, please call the number listed above.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.