Multiple Rowan Co deputies receive national school resource officer certificate

Several Rowan County deputies were awarded their National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Master Deputy Walker, Deputy Cato, Deputy Lindley and Sgt. Scott Flowers completed the requirement for the Practitioner Certification during the National Association of School Resource Officers Conference held in Washington, D.C.

The sheriff's office released this statement Wednesday:

We are very proud of these deputies' accomplishments. This goes to show the dedication that our SROS have to making our community and our schools safe place to live and learn.

Deputies must work as a school resource officer for at least three years, complete a 40-hour training course, a 24-hour advanced training course and an additional 160 hours of "specialized law enforcement in-service training" to earn their certification, officials said.

The sheriff's office reported that Sgt. Flowers has been with the department since 1993 where he started as a jail deputy. Flowers has worked as a court bailiff and a patrol officer, officials said. He was first assigned to Southeast Middle School and then East Rowan High School. Flowers is currently the sergeant over the school resource officer program for the sheriff's office, deputies said.

Master Deputy Walker started with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office in 2001 as a court bailiff. He was first assigned to West Rowan Middle School and then East Rowan High School. He currently works at West Rowan High School, officials said.

Deputy Lindley started with the sheriff's office in 2002 as a detention officer and was later assigned to patrol. He was assigned to West Rowan Middle School in 2014 and "has been recognized both locally and on the state level for his hard work," deputies said.

Deputy Cato started with the sheriff's office in 2014 and is a retired trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Cato was first assigned as a school resource officer to Erwin Middle School and currently works at East Rowan High School, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

