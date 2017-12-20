Video: Passenger returns to Charlotte-Douglas for dance-off with airline employees

When life gave an American Airlines passenger a missed flight, a few strangers, a boom box and a good attitude, she made a video.

After missing her Charlotte flight, Mahshid Mazooji grabbed a few random dance partners and made the best out of the situation.

"I noticed that someone was dancing in the concourse and I had to find out why," an American Airlines employee said. Other employees joined, including a man who just happened to have a boom box in his bag.

After the video went viral, Mazooji returned to Charlotte to make an epic dance-off video with the American Airlines team.

Trust us, you’ll want to turn up the sound up for this, @CLTAirport was lit. See what all the noise is about: https://t.co/dgSFyGRhgE pic.twitter.com/9jgZvEElHD — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) December 19, 2017

"She grabbed a few dance partners at the airport, made a fun video and in the process, inspired American Airlines team members and 2.7 million YouTube viewers to take what life gives you and make … well, a dance video out of it," American Airlines posted of the initial video.

Mazooji says we can't control the situations that happen to us, but we can control how we react to them.

