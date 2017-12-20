2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Pageland

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to the USGS.

USGS reports the earthquake happened around 8:47 a.m. about six miles from Pageland.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted about the reported earthquake.

According to the USGS, an earthquake less than a magnitude 2 is rarely felt by people.

There were no reports of damage associated with the earthquake.

