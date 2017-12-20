Man wanted for robbing Charlotte businesses

A man is wanted for robbing two businesses in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the robber, described as black man in his 30s with a medium build, robbed the Hardee's on Little Rock Road on Thursday. "The suspect passed a note to the employee demanding money," police say. It happened around 7:40 p.m.

Several days later, on Tuesday, police say the robber went into the Dollar General on Moores Chapel Road around 1:23 p.m. and handed the employee a note demanding money.

The robber was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

