Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday. 

According to MEDIC, the incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Euclid Avenue and Lexington Avenue. MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. 

No other details have been released. 

