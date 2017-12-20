Firefighters: Overloaded surge protector blamed for deadly Lenoir house fire

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday. Police say Elmerkabaoui was working alone when he was killed "in cold blood" in what appears to be a robbery attempt.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Hope Maguire was found at a friend's house Tuesday night and returned home.More >>
USGS reports the earthquake happened around 8:47 a.m. about six miles from Pageland.More >>
The robber was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police say.More >>
Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.More >>
