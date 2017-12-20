Firefighters: Overloaded surge protector blamed for deadly Lenoir house fire

A house fire that killed a disabled man in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon was caused by an overloaded surge protector, according to fire officials.

The fire happened at 12:43 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Sunset Street in Lenoir. Firefighters said 61-year-old Kenneth Ray Owens was inside the home at the time of the fire and was unable to escape. Neighbors said Owens was blind.

#breaking Fire officials in Lenoir say the blaze that killed a disabled man Tuesday was caused by an overloaded surge protector. pic.twitter.com/wEV3vdoRWR — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) December 20, 2017

On Wednesday, firefighters said too many items, including an electric heater, were plugged into the same power strip.

#breaking Fire officials tell me that too many items, including an electric heater, were plugged into the same power strip. pic.twitter.com/XHoxaDz0fN — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) December 20, 2017

PREVIOUS: Disabled man killed in house fire in Lenoir identified

Firefighters say when they arrived on scene approximately 25 percent of the house was involved in fire. According to witnesses, neighbors tried breaking windows of the home to get Owens out but said the smoke was too thick. “We were trying to find a way in to get him out,” said Frankie Hamilton

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.