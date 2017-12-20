Wanted man accused of stealing nearly $80K worth of I-77 constru - | WBTV Charlotte

Wanted man accused of stealing nearly $80K worth of I-77 construction materials

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who is accused of stealing nearly $80,000 worth of building materials from a north Charlotte business. 

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, 30-year-old Sydney Ellis reportedly stole construction materials from Apex Companies LLC on Metromont Parkway.  The police report states that the incidents happened on 29 separate occasions and occurred between Sept. 14 through Nov. 28, while Ellis was allegedly employed at the business. 

Ellis reportedly delivered the items to recycling centers "for his own gain" instead of delivering them to construction sites on Interstate 77, officers said. The stolen items were building materials that were used in I-77 construction, according to the police report. 

Police have obtained 29 felony warrants aganist Ellis for larceny by an employee.

If you have any information on Ellis' whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.  

