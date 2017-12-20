Wanted man accused of stealing nearly $80K worth of I-77 construction materials

One person died during a car crash in York County Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Parham Road and Hwy 55 in Clover. Officials say Jake Peterson died at the scene after being hit by an oncoming car. Officials are investigating the crash and awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.More >>
A Charlotte man who was investigated by the Rowan Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security for producing child pornography has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the Department Of Justice.More >>
Brian Kirkpatrick was driving the bus rented by the Raham Juco Academy football team when it hit a guardrail and bridge on the U.S. 74 bypass near Rockingham, North Carolina, on Sept. 17, 2016.More >>
It can also tip you off if someone in your network of friends has posted a compromising picture of you without tagging you.More >>
County Manager Dena Diorio’s plan calls for the county to pay for all of the stadium on its own, without help from the city’s minor-league soccer team, the Charlotte Independence, or from the city of Charlotte.More >>
