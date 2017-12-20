Man accused of stealing nearly $80K worth of I-77 construction materials

A man is accused of embezzlement after he reportedly stole nearly $80,000 worth of building materials from a north Charlotte business.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, a man reportedly stole the construction materials from Apex Companies LLC on Metromont Parkway. The police report states that the incidents happened on 28 separate occasions and occurred between Sept. 14 through Nov. 28, while the man allegedly worked at the business.

The man reportedly stole the items and then delivered them to a recycling center "for his own gain," the police report states. The items were building materials that were used in Interstate 77 construction.

The man's name was not released. It is unclear what charges he may be facing.

