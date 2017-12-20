Salisbury firefighters assist in huge fire at former furniture p - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury firefighters assist in huge fire at former furniture plant in Lexington

(Source: Salisbury Fire Department) (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department assisted crews fighting a large fire at a former furniture plant in Lexington on Tuesday night.

The eight alarm fire destroyed a large part of the Lexington Home Brands plant No. 1 near the area of downtown Lexington, according to officials.

The fire began shortly after 5:15 pm and continued to blaze for several hours.

The building that burned is now owned by the City of Lexington and is part of a development area known as the Depot District.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly