Salisbury firefighters assist in huge fire at former furniture plant in Lexington

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department assisted crews fighting a large fire at a former furniture plant in Lexington on Tuesday night.

The eight alarm fire destroyed a large part of the Lexington Home Brands plant No. 1 near the area of downtown Lexington, according to officials.

The fire began shortly after 5:15 pm and continued to blaze for several hours.

The building that burned is now owned by the City of Lexington and is part of a development area known as the Depot District.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

